Eric Tippetts Spreads Positivity in a World of Uncertainty with Positive News Podcast and Resources
The Abundance Pub is a daily cup of positivity that shares tips for happiness and wellbeing
The Abundance Pub features curated content including helpful articles, interviews and masterclasses that offer tips to create a healthier, happier lifestyle.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Tippetts, renowned entrepreneur, published author, motivational speaker, and global influencer, has launched The Abundance Pub website and “Pubcast” podcast to provide readers and listeners with daily positivity and hope.
Each weekly Pubcast episode features industry leaders discussing their personal stories and tips for fostering success, abundance and happiness. To further support the community, Eric Tippetts has pledged to donate to a charity that feeds 1,000 children for each Pubcast release.
“Everyday, people are inundated with negative news, political turmoil, new coronavirus variants, and harrowing war reports,” said Eric Tippetts, founder of The Abundance Pub. “It can all be overwhelming, so I wanted to provide a place of solitude for those looking for a daily dose of light and positivity. The Abundance Pub features curated content including helpful articles, Pubcast interviews and masterclasses that shine a light on positive events in the world and offer tips to create a healthier, happier lifestyle.”
Eric Tippetts began his career as an actor and model before branching into the entrepreneur world and creating the #1 expense management platform for the network marketing industry. He was named “Top 50 Most Powerful and Influential People in the Direct Selling and Network Marketing Industry Worldwide” by Direct Selling Live Magazine.
Tippetts has founded and co-founded several network marketing and expense products, and published To The Top: Simple Everyday Steps to Succeed Financially. Today, Tippetts is sharing his learnings throughout his career and life, and launched The Abundance Pub to help others uncover their purpose and find happiness.
About The Abundance Pub
The Abundance Pub is an online media resource for daily positivity founded by Eric Tippetts, renowned entrepreneur and thought leader, dedicated to spreading joy throughout the world. The Abundance Pub serves as a repository of positive news articles, blogs, podcasts, masterclasses and tips to help people live their best lives. The brand’s Pubcast is a weekly interview with influential people sharing their stories of success and wellbeing; and with each episode release, Eric Tippetts contributes to a charity that will feed 1,000 children per episode. For more information, visit www.theabundancepub.com and follow along on social media @TheAbundancePub.
