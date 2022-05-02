Application Window Officially Open for the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 2, 2022

Recent amendments to The Creative Saskatchewan Regulations and the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program will greatly enhance the province's ability to attract larger film and television projects.

Creative Saskatchewan's Feature Film and TV Production Program will now have a $5 million funding threshold for eligible production companies to access in the 2022-23 year. The bonus structure will encourage spending in rural areas, as well co-production and post-production opportunities.

"These changes will ensure that Creative Saskatchewan has the flexibility to attract larger productions with the increased funding provided in this year's budget," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "It allows our investment to thrive and support the province's Growth Plan in many ways. This includes growing our labour force, the technology sector, increasing tourism, and supporting sectors like the hospitality industry. It will also create more opportunities for young people to realize their future right here in Saskatchewan."

Increasing film and television production will create spin-offs in other parts of the arts sector. This includes additional job prospects for designers, costumers, performers and writers. Attracting more creative talent to the province will also help strengthen Saskatchewan's creative sectors and those benefits will be felt across the province.

"The conditions are in place for Saskatchewan to attract solid film and television projects to our province in coming months," Creative Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer Erin Dean said. "These changes will support projects creating jobs and skills sets in Saskatchewan, generate spending at local businesses, and leverage out-of-province investment into Saskatchewan."

The total funds available for the Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant Program were increased from $2 million to $10 million in the 2022-23 provincial budget. With these latest improvements, the threshold for a single film and television project is $5 million in grant funding, up from $600,000. For grant requests of more than $5 million, an Order in Council would be required.

The Saskatchewan Motion Picture Industry Association estimates that by increasing funding to $10 million, it is expected to attract new film and television investment, plus additional spin-off economic activity to the province.

The application window for the 2022-23 Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant is now open.

