New Deputy Warden of Administration at Calhoun State Prison

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Jennifer Craft to Deputy Warden of Administration at Calhoun State Prison (SP) effective April 16, 2022. As deputy warden of administration, Craft will be responsible for overseeing the business office, property/supply operations and food service departments at the facility, which houses approximately 1,600 medium-security male offenders.

“Craft has been an asset to the department while working her way up through the ranks,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We look forward to seeing her excel as she bring a wealth of knowledge to Calhoun SP.”

Craft began her career with the GDC in 2006 as a Store Clerk at Calhoun SP. She has risen through the ranks at Calhoun SP serving as Accounting Clerk in 2006 and Financial Operations Generalist II in 2009, where she currently serves.

Craft has completed the following departmental training: Georgia Certified Purchasing Associates, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, and has earned multiple state purchasing certificates.

