New Deputy Warden of Security at Hancock State Prison

Calpurnia Washington Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Calpurnia Washington to Deputy Warden of Security at Hancock State Prison (SP) effective April 16, 2022. As deputy warden of security, Washington will be responsible for overseeing security staff members and over 900 medium-security male offenders.

“Washington has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in every position she has held,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident her correctional knowledge will continue to benefit the staff and offenders at Hancock SP.”

Washington began her career with the GDC in 1994 as a Correctional Officer at Hancock SP. In 2008, she was promoted to Sergeant and in 2012 she was promoted to Lieutenant. Washington was promoted to Unit Manager in 2017, and to Tier Unit Manager in 2021, where she currently serves.

Washington’s departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Deputy Warden Academy, Professional Management Program, Basic Management Training, and Sergeants Academy.

