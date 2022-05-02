Celebrate pollinators at MK Nature Center on May 14

The MK Nature Center in Boise will be hosting an event to celebrate pollinators on May 14. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $4 per person for ages 3 and older.

This family-friendly event will feature various education stations for visitors to learn about the importance of all pollinators to wildlife and people. “Pollinators are being recognized for the vital role they play,” says Sue Dudley, Wildlife Educator and Event Coordinator. “We hope this event inspires our community to become more excited about helping pollinators.”

Information about Idaho’s native bees such as mason bees, leaf-cutter bees, bumble bees and others will be featured at many of the education stations. Families can build their own bee hotel for their yard as well as learn about the best pollinator plants for the backyard. Members of the Treasure Valley Beekeepers Club will also be on-hand to help visitors learn about the familiar honey bee.

The nature center’s observation hive will be available for visitors to find the queen and learn about the fascinating social behavior of honey bees. Honey extraction and tasting will also be featured.

Plan to visit the MK Nature Center on May 14 to learn all about the power of pollinators!