New Hampshire 2022-2023 Waterfowl Hunting Seasons Now Set

CONTACT: Jessica Carloni: (603) 868-1095 Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-2461 May 2, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2022-23 waterfowl hunting seasons after considering comments from the sporting community.

The regular duck season is 60 days long with a bag limit of six birds daily. The regular Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds in the daily bag. For season dates, bag limits, and a map of the waterfowl zones visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl-season.html.

The following are the waterfowl seasons for ducks, sea ducks, mergansers, coots, and Canada geese:

The Northern Zone waterfowl season opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2022.

waterfowl season opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2022. The Inland and Connecticut River Zone waterfowl season opens on October 4 and runs through November 6, and then reopens from November 23 through December 18, 2022.

waterfowl season opens on October 4 and runs through November 6, and then reopens from November 23 through December 18, 2022. The Coastal Zone waterfowl season opens on October 5 and runs through October 11, and then reopens November 23, 2022, through January 14, 2023.

The special sea duck season has been discontinued and the bag limit has been reduced due to over harvesting. Sea ducks will now be a part of the general duck bag and will have a bag limit of 4 and a possession limit of 12. In the general duck bag, sea ducks are restricted as follows: no more than 3 scoters, 3 long-tailed ducks, or 3 eiders (1 of which may be a hen). The coastal season dates have been adjusted accordingly. For more information visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/documents/flyway-sea-duck-season-2022.pdf.

The hooded merganser species restriction of 2 per day has been removed, so 5 hooded mergansers can be harvested per day. To hunt for migratory birds, Granite State residents must have a current Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, or Archery License. All nonresidents must have a Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, Archery, or Small Game License. No license is required for youth hunters under the age of 16. However, youth must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. In addition, duck and goose hunters age 16 and older must have a:

NH Migratory Waterfowl License;

National Migratory Bird Harvest Information or “HIP” certification number to hunt ducks, geese, woodcock, and snipe; and a

Federal Duck Stamp with the hunter’s name signed across the face.

The Federal Duck Stamp can be purchased at many U.S. Post Offices, Fish and Game Headquarters in Concord, or the Department’s Region 2 Office in New Hampton.

HIP permit numbers can be obtained by calling 1-800-207-6183 or by going to the “Buy Your License Online” section of the Fish and Game website at huntnh.com to receive a permit number (there is no charge). This number should be written on your valid New Hampshire hunting license. Harvest information from HIP helps Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service make more reliable estimates of the number of all migratory birds harvested. Each year, random selections of hunters are asked to complete a voluntary harvest survey.

Hunters are asked to report all banded birds at www.reportband.gov. Note that the phone-in (1-800-327-BAND) reporting method has been discontinued. After you report a band, the U.S. Geological Survey will send a certificate with information about the bird.

Hunters should exercise caution this fall when field dressing ducks due to the possibility of the birds being infected with avian influenza (AI). To learn more visit Hunters-Protect Your Poultry and Pet Birds from Avian Influenza (usda.gov).

For more information on waterfowl hunting in New Hampshire, including a duck identification guide, or to buy licenses and permits online, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl.html.