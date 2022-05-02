Lane Restrictions This Week on I-81 in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County

​Route 11/15 bridges over northbound and southbound I-81 to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions this week on northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro Township, so the Route 11/15 bridges spanning the interstate can be inspected. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridges using a bucket truck on I-81. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 4, and Thursday, May 5. On Wednesday, traffic on I-81 will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes under the bridges during work hours. The right lane and shoulder of the interstate will be closed. Inspectors will be on the northbound side of the interstate from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, then will switch to the southbound side from approximately 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. On Thursday, traffic will be reduced from three lanes to two under the bridges during work hours. The left lane and shoulder of the interstate will be closed. Inspectors will be on the southbound side of I-81 from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, then will switch to the northbound side from approximately 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Lanes will be closed in one direction at a time. Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

