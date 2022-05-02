Route 3092 Stowe Tunnel Overnight Closure Tuesday Night in Stowe Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight closure of the Stowe Tunnel (Route 3092/Tunnel Way/7th Street) in Stowe Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, May 3.

The Stowe Tunnel will close to traffic from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews will conduct electrical work. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Tunnel

Take Route 51 north to Neville Avenue (Route 3095)

Turn left onto Neville Avenue and follow to McCoy Road

Bear right onto McCoy Road and follow to Pine Hollow Road

Turn left onto Pine Hollow Road and follow to Broadway Avenue (Route 3092)

Turn left onto Broadway Avenue and follow back to 7th Street

End detour

South of the Tunnel

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

