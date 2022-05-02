PECO to Close Darby Road for Utility Improvement in Tredyffrin Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy plans to close Darby Road between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Devon Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, May 16, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Tuesday, August 30.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue), Valley Road, and Devon Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

