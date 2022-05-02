Submit Release
Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - April 6, 2022

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On April 6, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:      

  • H.628, An act relating to amending a birth certificate to reflect gender identity
  • H.722, An act relating to reapportioning the final representative districts of the House of Representatives and the senatorial districts of the Senate

When signing H.628, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“This bill takes an important step forward towards building a more equitable Vermont. Working to make our state more welcoming and inclusive for all must be a priority, and this is another important step towards that goal. I want to thank the legislators, advocates, and members of my Administration for working together to advance this bipartisan initiative and I’m happy to sign it into law.”

