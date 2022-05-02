Submit Release
Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - April 21

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On April 21, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:    

  • S.113, An act relating to establishing a cause of action for medical monitoring expenses

When signing S.113, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“I appreciate the Legislature for working towards a solution on this legislation, in particular Senator Sears and the Bennington County delegation. I know we’ve had differences on this issue in the past, but this result is a good example of how we can work to address each other’s concerns and get to ‘yes.’ That’s what good government is about.”

  • S.183, An act relating to midpoint probation review
  • S.184, An act relating to defense of others and justifiable homicide

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2022 legislative session, click here.

 

