B.C. reaches milestone in newly funded child care spaces

CANADA, May 2 - Val van den Broek, mayor, City of Langley – “Langley City Council endorsed a first-of-its-kind Child Care Action Plan in 2020, which illustrated the need for affordable, equitable, accessible and quality child care that meets the diverse needs of residents. On behalf of council and staff, this is a welcome announcement from the provincial and federal governments, which are investing more than $2.3 million of the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund to renovate Douglas Recreation Centre in order to accommodate 72 additional child care spaces for Langley City families. This is another example of different levels of government working together to prioritize the needs of British Columbians.”

Sharon Pearce, Cookie Monster Preschool parent – “I have had the privilege of enjoying watching my kids thrive for seven years at Cookie Monster Preschool and love everything about child care. I have two Cookie Monster Preschool graduates, two kids still enjoying every minute of it and a two year old who can't wait. I am grateful for happy smiles as my children enter the classroom with enthusiasm.”

Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley – “Families in Langley need access to affordable child care – especially before- and after-school care. Our government is making good on our promise to create more safe and accessible child care options for families, including 72 new spaces at Cookie Monster Preschool here in Langley.”

Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East – “For too long, parents in our community have struggled to find affordable child care. These new spaces will benefit the entire Langley region. Combined with our government’s child care fee-reduction program and recently announced $10 a Day spaces, we are making real progress for local families.”