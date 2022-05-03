Teaching Expert Michael Van Eaton Gives Us His Top Tips for New Teachers
It can be hard to know what to do as a new teacher, says teacher Michael Van Eaton.FEDERAL WAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teaching Expert Michael Van Eaton Gives Us His Top Tips for New Teachers
It can be hard to know what to do as a new teacher, says teacher Michael Van Eaton. The culture is different, the expectations are different, and, of course, not knowing anything about the students yet.
Luckily, there are thousands of teachers who have been exactly in this position. Look over these tips from an experienced teacher and coach that might help calm those nerves and prepare for a new career as a teacher.
Get to Know the Students
One of the most important parts of a teacher's job is getting to know their students. Look over the daily attendance list a few times before the first class and practice pronouncing their names to avoid any embarrassing mistakes that might alienate a sensitive student.
If any questions come up about pronunciation or pronouns, just ask. It’s better to ask and establish trust than to blunder and get it wrong. As the year goes on, the chance to have more one-on-one conversations with the kids and get to know them personally, Michael Van Eaton says.
Organize the Classroom, Advises Michael Van Eaton
Predicting what is going to happen on the first day of teaching isn’t possible, but preparing for it is always best. One thing to do before the first day of class is to make sure that everything is organized in the classroom.
Being unfamiliar with the school's layout and where all the classrooms are can make things difficult. Be sure to take a look at the layout before going in. Make sure to prepare all of the necessary supplies needed from the front office before the day starts, Michael Van Eaton notes.
The best way to get ready for a new job is to come in early and see how things work. Be prepared for the class sizes by looking through the course catalog and talking to teachers about their individual classrooms.
Make sure to have everything set up for the classroom when they arrive. It would be embarrassing if there was no chalk or no pencils, as well as if students couldn't find their seats because they weren't labeled clearly enough.
Prepare Mentally
The first day may be overwhelming and nerve-wracking. The most important thing is to be prepared. Mentally preparing for what's coming will always help with the unknown, Michael Van Eaton explains.
By getting enough sleep, eating a healthy breakfast, and wearing comfortable clothes can make the first day of class relaxing and stress-free. It might help to think of the first day as an adventure or challenge as opposed to a chore or cause of anxiety.
Enjoy the Ride
Teaching can be a difficult and stressful job, but it's also one of the most rewarding jobs out there. Remember that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and while navigating through the first few weeks or months, eventually the realization that the learning process never stops and how to be a better teacher is an ongoing improvement–so don’t forget to enjoy it along the way!
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other