Paradise Lawns Honored as a Highest Rated Company in Nebraska by Top Rated Local®

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradise Lawns is excited to announce that they have been honored on the list of highest rated lawn care companies in Nebraska by Top Rated Local®, a 5 pillar experience based rating system that analyzes ratings and reviews from hundreds of verified review sites online and then ranks businesses based on their overall Rating Score™.

Among companies with outstanding ratings and reviews in Nebraska, Paradise Lawns ranked an impressive 3rd in the lawn care category.

“We are honored and excited to be recognized as one of the top 3 lawn care companies in Nebraska for 2022. We have the best clients and team members and this award helps to confirm that!” said Paradise Lawns CEO, Dave Wyman.

“Winning a Top Rated Local award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional customer service, as it directly reflects the opinions of the customers. I congratulate Paradise Lawns on this significant achievement,” said JB Kellogg, co-founder of Top Rated Local.

The total number of verified review sites, average overall star rating a business has on those sites, and total number of ratings/reviews they have posted on those sites all play a role in the overall Rating Score calculation. The more ratings/reviews a business has posted on verified review sites for a high average overall star rating, the higher the Rating Score. The highest possible Rating Score is 100.

The businesses on the 2022 list all have impressive Rating Scores and star ratings. The full list of 2020 award winners can be found at https://www.topratedlocal.com/awards

About Paradise Lawns

Paradise Lawns helps our clients create a green, weed free, and safe lawn by using organic / natural lawn care products. We also offer a synthetic program for those who are unsure about the benefits of organic lawn care. When we are not busy taking care of lawns, we help our clients create amazing holiday lighting experiences with our complete and custom exterior holiday lighting packages. We take care of everything form start to finish so they don’t have to touch a ladder, light, or cord. We are proud to be local and veteran owned and we gladly serve the greater Omaha area. You can learn more about us and how we can help you by visiting https://paradise-lawn.com/.



About Top Rated Local®

Top Rated Local analyzes ratings and reviews from hundreds of verified review sites online and ranks businesses based on their overall Rating Score™. This allows consumers to quickly and confidently find Top Rated Local businesses in their area. Top Rated Local is built upon 5 pillars of the customer experience and created to empower both businesses and consumers. This system was built to solve the everyday problem of fake reviews, competitor reviews, slanderous comments, blackmail, and acts of interference of business from competition.

Top Rated Local Media Contact:

Farra Larimore, pr@topratedlocal.com