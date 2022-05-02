Sorenson Forensics Invests $3.4M in Its Dedication to Solve More Crime
Sorenson Forensics has expanded its forensic operations for quality forensics and DNA testing.
We stand tall with a unified vision, renewed in our passion for excellence and an unparalleled dedication to the highest level of quality.”DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorenson Forensics, situated in Utah, has made a significant investment in buildings, instrumentation, sophisticated software, and employees to demonstrate its dedication to high-quality forensics and DNA testing.
— Kent Harman, CEO of Sorenson Forensics
Construction of a brand new, customized facility located in Draper, Utah was completed in early 2021 with the company completing the move by February of that year. The new ultra-secure laboratory occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building. The new laboratory provides superior efficiency with advanced space management and tailored workflows.
Sorenson Forensics has experienced robust but sustainable growth requiring the construction of an additional lab annex. This annex is currently under construction and is slated to be completed this spring. The new lab space will make room for trailblazing instrumentation.
Examples of new and sophisticated instrumentation include the recently implemented Tissue Lysing / Bone Pulverizer equipment which is used in streamlining the DNA extraction from decades-old cold cases and postmortem DNA human identification casework. The quality of results is greatly increased with the cost of processing greatly reduced.
A combined $1.2m has been invested in Forensic Advantage®, a sophisticated LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) integrated with both Optima®, the AI scheduling solution, and BP Sentry, for all things DNA. These advancements take quality to the next level, optimize workflows, increase efficiencies, and assist in solving complex DNA evidence.
Sorenson Forensics is attracting and recruiting talent from across the nation. Recent onboarding includes Kristin McCann, Allegheny County’s (Pennsylvania) former Laboratory Manager, Ellyn Colquhoun, Monroe County’s (New York) former Technical Leader, and three Forensic Scientists from various agencies. This talent will supplement the already experienced and dedicated Forensic Scientist staff.
“Sorenson Forensics has been rooted in Utah for over 16 years,” said Kent Harman, CEO of Sorenson Forensics. “We stand tall with a unified vision, renewed in our passion for excellence and an unparalleled dedication to the highest level of quality. We can offer our customers the amazing expertise, passion, and dedication they value, with an increase in resources and specialized services.”
Sorenson Forensics is a world-class biotechnology firm that provides advanced forensic software and forensic laboratory testing services. Accredited by ANAB and having met all the FBI quality assurance standards, Sorenson Forensics has assisted various local, state, and federal agencies in solving cold cases using advanced DNA technologies. The facility has successfully completed more than 100,000 backlog cases. These cases range in nature from property crimes, homicides, sexual assaults, as well as other violent offenses.
Contact Kent Harman
CEO, Sorenson Forensics
kharman@sorensonforensics.com
Kent Harman
Sorenson Forensics
(888) 488-1122
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn