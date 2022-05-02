Governor Henry McMaster to Hold Cabinet Meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a cabinet meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3 at 2:00 PM. Officials from the S.C. Department of Administration, the S.C. Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Program, and the S.C. National Guard will discuss the state’s latest cybersecurity efforts. Additionally, S.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robbie Kerr will present the results of the review of the state’s public school mental health services programs, which was originally requested by Governor McMaster in his 2022 State of the State address and through Executive Order 2022-02.

To view a copy of the meeting agenda click here.

Who: Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, Governor's Cabinet

What: Cabinet meeting to discuss cyber security and present SCDHHS review of SCDMH's school-based mental health services program

When: Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3 at 2:00 PM

Where: State House grounds, Edgar A. Brown Building, room 252, Columbia, S.C.

-###-