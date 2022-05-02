Upswing Health Closes $5 Million Seed Round to Improve Access and Reduce Waste in Musculoskeletal Healthcare
Category-Creating Digital Health Platform Secures New CEO and Major Partnerships and Successful Patient Outcomes, Time- and Cost Savings Drive Rapid GrowthSTAMFORD, CT, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPSWING HEALTH, the physician-founded musculoskeletal (MSK) health care innovator, whose diagnostic, triage, treatment and recovery platform solves the crisis of both excessive, inappropriate utilization and under-treatment of millions of orthopedic injuries, announced today that it has closed its oversubscribed seed round. This $5 million round features participation from new and existing investors - leaders in digital health, technology and finance- including Montage Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, WTI, Ikigai Healthcare Fund and other strategics. The new funding will be used to fuel Upswing Health’s rapid growth, attract additional key leadership, and accelerate product development, marketing, and partnership sales.
MSK injuries and chronic conditions that require treatment are currently shoved thoughtlessly into the same treatment protocols, whether the ER, urgent care, primary care or directly to orthopedists -- without upfront precision or diagnostic intelligence. Upswing Health addresses this fundamental flaw, proving that if you identify the problem at the top of the “care funnel” using its proprietary assessment tool, patients can be efficiently directed to the right treatment approach. This saves time – giving the patient more rapid care and relief – and keeps them out of the ER or Urgent Care unless absolutely necessary. Importantly, it means time-stressed and expensive orthopedists get involved only when necessary.
Upswing Health was founded in 2017 by Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Jay Kimmel and Dr. Steven Schutzer, who faced this problem daily. With more than 60 years of combined orthopedic and surgical practice, they sought to deliver convenient, equitable access to higher quality orthopedic care more efficiently and at a lower cost. An end-to-end offering -- part diagnostic platform, part virtual clinic, part treatment program -- Upswing Health helps people of all ages in their “ouch moments” diagnose, prevent and recover from orthopedic injuries.
“This successful funding round reflects investors’ collective confidence in the innovation Upswing Health has brought to market and its future as a much larger business,” said Yenvy Truong, CEO of Upswing Health. “We were delighted to find ourselves oversubscribed and able to expand the offering. The capital raised will help us continue to deliver immediate access to the highest quality of care while reducing wasted time and resources.”
“With strong leadership, strategic partnerships, and a unique model, Upswing Health is making great strides in delivering better outcomes for people with musculoskeletal issues,” said Matthew Storeygard, Senior Managing Director at Connecticut Innovations. “We look forward to supporting Yenvy and the team as they continue to transform orthopedic medicine and accelerate the growth of the company.”
Unlike competitors that address only the $200 billion MSK market, Upswing Health also directly addresses the $1 trillion market of healthcare wastage and inefficiency. Leveraging artificial intelligence, medical expertise and an innovative care delivery model, Upswing is the virtual front door for both acute and chronic orthopedic conditions, producing better outcomes while reducing costs for both people and providers.
With a mission to help 10 million people alleviate suffering from MSK pain by the end of 2023, Upswing Health is aggressively enhancing its capabilities. It recently hired as CEO Yenvy Truong, a seasoned healthcare executive who began her career as an analytical chemist and ascended the ranks of several corporations before embarking as the founder and catalyst of multiple successful companies in the digital health, metabolic, functional, anti-aging and regenerative medicine arenas. Throughout her career, Yenvy has embodied a passion for systemic reform, and has long promoted the implementation of cutting-edge technology and other medical and scientific developments into standard patient care. Her most recent endeavor as CEO at a healthcare startup shepherded breakthrough research all the way to an accredited digital health enterprise that secured three patents and some of the world’s most prestigious clinical organizations as clients. She holds a BS in Biomedical Engineering, an MBA and a certification in Mergers and Acquisitions from Stanford University.
About Upswing Health:
Upswing Health is a startup that was created to solve America’s billion-dollar crisis in MSK care with a radical re-reinvention of the delivery system – for individuals and employers. The company replaces the current model, which forces the injured to struggle through the time-consuming and costly choices of ERs, Urgent Care Centers, Primary Care Physicians and Orthopedists. USH’s digital platform replaces that broken system with a better way using a proprietary diagnostic tool that sends patients to a health coach first as the virtual front-door to MSK care. This is sufficient for as many as 80% of all cases; those who need more sophisticated care are rapidly triaged. Patients stay in the USH ecosystem for the entirety of their journey– from prevention to diagnosis and recovery. USH was founded by orthopedists and is already working for a state government and municipality health plans and major health care providers. For more information on Upswing Health, please visit: www.UpswingHealth.com.
