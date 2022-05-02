3rd Annual 2022 Blue Water Film Festival, in celebration of UN - World Oceans Day,
Jane Goodall to receive “Global Citizen” AwardSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA. The 2022 Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) presented by the Blue Water
Institute announces its honorees and film line-up for its 3rd Annual Blue Water Film festival event
taking place June 2nd - 5th, 2022, in celebration of UN - World Oceans Day with a total of 35
films - 18 feature films, 15 shorts films and 2 animated films.
Global Citizen Award
Jane Goodall will receive the Global Citizen Award, which is presented to an industry leader
whose contributions to the innovation of marine science & entertainment and has changed the
industry for the better. The award will be presented online on Saturday, June 4th, at the
Intercontinental filmmaker’s brunch.
Feature Films
The Blue Water Film Festival will begin on June 2nd opening with Mike Libecki Inside Antarctica
as a special presentation by DELL Technologies. The festival will also debut National
Geographic Fire Of Love and The Territory Sundance Audience Award for World
Documentary Cinema. A special outdoor presentation of Whale Wisdom directed by Rick
Rosenthal will be presented by the Freedom Boat Club. The festival will close with Last of the
Right Whales with director Nadine Pequeneza attending in person for the Q&A following the
screening.
• Against The Current Director: Tod Hardin
• Archipelago New York – An Island City Director Thomas Halaczinsky
• Aquariums: The Dark Hobby Director: Paula Fouce
• Fire Of Love – Director: Sara Dosa
• Hell Or High Seas Director: Glenn Holsten
• Heroes Of The Sea Director: York Hovest, Katrin Eigendorf, Sabine Streich
• Last Of The Right Whales Director: Nadine Pequeneza
• Shadow Weavers Director: Erica Nguyen
• Soul Of The Ocean Director: Howard Wesley Hall
• The Cost Of Free Water/La Goutte De Trop Director: Jérémie Battaglia
• The Last Tourist Director: Tyson Sadler
• The Power of Activism Director: Steve Pasvolsky
• The Territory – Director: Alex Pritz
• The Witness Is A Whale Director: Nick Dean, Cheryl Dean
• Whale Wisdom Director: Rick Rosenthal
• Whetū Mārama- Bright Star Director: Toby Mills, Aileen O’Sullivan
• Why On Earth Director: Katie Cleary
• 2100 Director: Fabrizio Antonioli
Short Films
• A Flyfishing Refugee Director: Brian Kelley
• After Ice Director: Kieran Baxter
• An Alaskan Flight Director: Brian Kelley
• Aquateam-Sea Adventure Director: Massimo Montigiani
• A River Reborn Director: Ben Kalina
• Cause A Sea Change: Save Sharks Producer(s): NOAA Ocean Today
• Drifting North: The Arctic Pulse Director: Lianna Nixon, Amy Lauren
• Ghost Ponds Director: Amanda Sosnowski
• Heal The River Director: Paulina Sobczak
• Hope In The Water Director: Jake Weinberger, Nicolas Quintairos
• Inside Antarctica Director: Mike Libecki
• Song Of The Sea (El Canto Del Mar) Director: Kat Reynolds
• The Fish & The Flame Director: David Hutchinson
• The Oyster Farmer Director: Kika Tuff
• Tuna Tales Director: Pepe Brix & Rui Pedro Lamy
• Wastewater: A Tale Of Two Cities Director: Sarah Franke
• We Are Like Waves Director: Jordyn Romero
About Blue Water Film Festival
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the UN - World Oceans Day, June 8th. The theme of the BWFF is about our Blue Planet; the festival purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross -cultural understanding through film.
About the Blue Water Institute
Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.
