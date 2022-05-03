Island Global Yachting Transforms Superyacht Ownership via IGY Trident—a Next-Generation Membership Collective
Industry-first membership collective partners with World Fuel Services, Navium Marine, Forbes Travel Guide, BWA Yachting and VIGILINT
IGY Trident's goal is to improve the economics and experience of yachting, building on our world-class destination base and yacht management platform.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Global Yachting LLC (“IGY”), the only global network of premium yachting destinations and yacht management services, is launching its IGY Trident Collective, the first-ever global collective of superyacht owners. This highly exclusive, by invitation only private membership program is only available to a limited number of superyacht owners – simplifying and enhancing superyacht ownership via specialized, next-generation benefits.
— Tom Mukamal, IGY Trident CEO
In collaboration with best-in-class partners, benefits include guaranteed global dockage, fuel bunkering, proprietary hull insurance, yacht management, crew service training, yacht agency services, captain and crew benefits, comprehensive health and wellness solutions, and access to curated lifestyle events and experiences.
“Our goal is to improve the economics and experience of yachting, building on our world-class destination base and yacht management platform,” says IGY Trident CEO Tom Mukamal. “People want simplicity in a very difficult and fragmented environment. Between the owner and marina, there are 10-plus different stakeholders. IGY Trident offers a comprehensive set of services administered from a single source.”
IGY’s global portfolio of superyacht-oriented properties extends to 23 marinas in 13 countries across the United States, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. In March 2022, IGY took over operations of the Vieux-Port de Cannes, a 700+ slip marina in the heart of the French Riviera. The company is poised to continue expanding into some of the most desirable cruising regions for superyacht owners.
IGY TRIDENT’S SUITE OF SERVICES
IGY Trident’s suite of services is supported by visionary industry partnerships resulting in a first-in-class ecosystem:
- IGY offers IGY Trident members guaranteed dockage access and member pricing on marina services, including dockage and fuel, across IGY’s 23 marina destinations worldwide.
- Fairport Yacht Support, IGY’s yacht management platform, provides exclusive IGY Trident member pricing and access to yacht management services, including financial administration, crew management, and technical yacht support.
- World Fuel Services provides member pricing on global fuel bunkering including in Gibraltar, access to a dedicated 24/7 technical team, transparent member pricing and access to carbon offset credits.
- Navium Marine provides exclusive IGY Trident member access to its proprietary hull insurance program. Vessels engaged in the program enjoy coverage terms that meet or exceed their current coverage and participate in a tranche of capacity dedicated to themselves and fellow IGY Trident members only. A profit share, if available, is issued annually across the portfolio.
- BWA Yachting offers global yacht agency and concierge services with benefits specifically for IGY Trident members.
- Forbes Travel Guide engages directly with the superyacht crew of Trident members, delivering proprietary superyacht crew service training. The best-in-class professional development curriculum is customized for superyacht crews based on the principles of exceptional service that FTG’s highly experienced trainers teach at Five-Star hotels globally.
- VIGILINT provides IGY Trident members with a comprehensive health and wellness solution via its industry leading Global MedAssist Program, delivering 24/7, real-time medical consultation, comprehensive care, critical care transport, and access to a Cleveland Clinic specialist.
THE IGY TRIDENT COMMUNITY
IGY Trident intends to host innovative, intimate member events and experiences around the globe, including private concerts and invite-only social gatherings designed for superyacht owners.
“We know from speaking with our superyacht owner clients that they are interested in meeting and attending special events with other like-minded superyacht owners,” Mukamal says. “IGY Trident brings together the first ever community of superyacht owners, opening doors for communication and dealings both inside and outside of yachting.”
About Island Global Yachting LLC
IGY’s worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 23 marinas in 13 countries. IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America caters to a variety of vessel types and serves as the exclusive home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts. Discover the network of IGY at www.igymarinas.com.
About IGY Trident
IGY Trident is a next generation membership collective specifically designed to simplify the experience of superyacht ownership. IGY Trident members enjoy a wide range of highly exclusive benefits, including dockage, fuel, yacht management, insurance, crew training, provisioning, health and wellness, and events and experiences.
https://igytrident.com/
Trident@IGYMarinas.com
About Axcess Worldwide
Axcess Worldwide—a partnership and brand development firm—worked closely with the IGY leadership team to help conceive and develop IGY Trident. Axcess Worldwide connects ideas, people, and brands in unprecedented ways. For 23-plus years, the company has leveraged deep-rooted, global relationships to reimagine how leading brands work together while creating opportunity, acceleration, measurable impact, and revenue.
https://www.axcessworldwide.com
Tammy Gedman
IGY Marinas
+1 954-510-3309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn