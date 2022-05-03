Yuliya Guseva Joins New Jersey Blockchain Council as Academic Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- NJBC (New Jersey Blockchain Council), the leading industry association representing blockchain technology in New Jersey, announced today that Yuliya Guseva has joined the company as its academic advisor.
Yuliya Guseva is a Professor of Law with several years of research and teaching experience in financial regulation, law and economics, securities law, capital markets, and crypto-asset regulation.
Professor Yulia Guseva is a highly respected legal scholar and author who has published extensively in legal journals. Her scholarship includes articles and essays published in the Boston College Law Review, the Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law & Policy, the Journal of Corporation Law, the Cardozo Law Review, the University of Pennsylvania Journal of International Law, the Maryland Law Review, the Columbia Business Law Review, and other law reviews. Two of her recent articles have been selected for republication in the Securities Law Review. Guseva's work focuses on how legal rules and regulations affect economic outcomes, a topic that is of great interest to economists, attorneys, regulators, and scholars. Her research examines how law and regulation can improve economic efficiency, while also protecting investors and consumers.
In the world of finance, regulation is key. If a company wants to offer its customers a new product or service, it must comply with multiple regulations to ensure that its services comply with regulatory requirements. This same principle applies to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. A second edition of 'Regulation of Cryptoassets' providing a comprehensive review of regulations, enforcement, and compliance issues is being published by West Academic in May 2022, co-authored by Professor Yuliya Guseva and Professor Carol Goforth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Yuliya Guseva to our team. In the midst of exceptional growth for New Jersey Blockchain Council, Professor Yuliya will help steer the organization's blockchain strategy," said Pramod Attarde, President of New Jersey Blockchain Council.
He adds, "Yuliya Guseva's expertise and commitment will be invaluable to the success of the blockchain industry."
Guseva is the head of the Fintech and Blockchain Research Program at Rutgers Center for Corporate Law and Governance. During her appointment at Rutgers, Professor Guseva was a visiting scholar at Cornell Law School and a visiting professor at the Central European University in Vienna, Austria. She has taught a broad range of courses, including Financial Regulation and Innovation, Securities Regulation, Capital Market Regulation, Corporate Finance, and International Business Transactions. Her new course titled “Regulation of Cryptoassets” focuses specifically on the complicated nature of blockchain technology, digital assets, and relevant regulatory concerns.
A scholar with a passion for financial innovation, cryptocurrency, and blockchain, Professor Guseva looks forward to educating others on the potential of these cutting-edge technologies. With her years of experience in the field, Professor Guseva has a keen understanding of the benefits that new technologies such as blockchain can offer businesses and individuals. Her knowledge and insights will be of great value to NJBC.
