Maryland State Police IMPACT For May 2022

May 2, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The May 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Sworn, Civilian Employees Recognized For Outstanding Service;

39 New Troopers Ready For Duty Following 153rd Academy Class Graduation;

Child, Father Located Unharmed After Multi-Agency Search Ends In Carroll County;

Western Troop Initiative Combats Distracted Driving, Seat Belt Enforcement Over Easter Weekend;

Aviation Command, U.S. Capitol Police Participate In Casualty Training Exercise;

MSP Youth Leadership And Career Development Seminar Accepting Applications;

MSP Recognizes Police Communications Officers, Administrative Personnel;

PHOTOS: Troopers Escort Korean War Veteran’s Remains;

PHOTOS: MSP Assists Veterans Following Honor Flight

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT May 2022