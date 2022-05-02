Maryland State Police IMPACT For May 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The May 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
- Sworn, Civilian Employees Recognized For Outstanding Service;
- 39 New Troopers Ready For Duty Following 153rd Academy Class Graduation;
- Child, Father Located Unharmed After Multi-Agency Search Ends In Carroll County;
- Western Troop Initiative Combats Distracted Driving, Seat Belt Enforcement Over Easter Weekend;
- Aviation Command, U.S. Capitol Police Participate In Casualty Training Exercise;
- MSP Youth Leadership And Career Development Seminar Accepting Applications;
- MSP Recognizes Police Communications Officers, Administrative Personnel;
- PHOTOS: Troopers Escort Korean War Veteran’s Remains;
- PHOTOS: MSP Assists Veterans Following Honor Flight
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT May 2022