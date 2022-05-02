The Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to reach a value of USD 16,800.0 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

With the introduction of industry 4.0, various industries are implementing digital technology to improve, automate, and modernize the entire process. Integration of various digital transformation technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), is becoming increasingly popular due to its various advantages. Additionally, with the adoption of software, digital transformation assists firms in boosting their brand's reputation, customer experience, and client retention ratios. Organizations that have adopted digitalization quickly adapt to the changing technological landscape and deal with industry shifts.

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The combination of Big Data and modern technology has made processing massive data sets easier than ever before, and industries are increasingly relying on these new, sophisticated tools to help them thrive, from Big Data mining to predictive analytics. According to the German Machinery and Plant Manufacturing Association, big data-based business models are predicted to generate at least 7% more income for German manufacturing enterprises in the upcoming years.

Among all the emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence is likely to play a substantial role in the market during the forecast period. AI is being used to improve safety by providing preventive maintenance, there has been an increase in the number of accidents. In this case, AI-powered intelligent cameras are being used to gain entry to the risk region and reduce the possibility of damage. Hence, such advantages offered by the digital transformation along with a substantial shift towards the digital transformation are poised to contribute to the growth of the global digital transformation industry during the forecast period.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/digital-transformation-market

Read market research report, " Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented By Technology (Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/social media, Cybersecurity, AI, and IoT), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) By Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Education) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

The global digital transformation market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented as cloud computing, big data and analytics, mobility/social media, cybersecurity, AI, and IoT. Among these, the cloud computing segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Among these, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period. Based on vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, and education. Among these, the BFSI segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period.

The global Digital Transformation market is segmented based on the geography of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, the North American region is projected to hold the most substantial share in the market. Regional growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of the internet, as well as the adoption of digital technologies by various industry verticals such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others. Furthermore, the region's quickly changing face of industrialization, driven by market competitiveness, digitization, and dynamic consumer expectations, is driving regional enterprises to adopt new business models and digital technologies. Increased development of technology transformation solutions in the region, owing to businesses' unavoidable needs to convert their traditional processes to digital, as well as the growing adoption of smart devices, IoT, and cloud solutions, would boost growth.

Microsoft Corp. (US), IBM Corp. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Google Inc. (US), Oracle Corp. (US), Cognizant (US), Adobe (US), Accenture Plc (Ireland), HCL Technologies (India), and Aexonic Technologies (US) among others some of the key players operating in the market. The prominent players operating in the market are constantly adopting various growth strategies in order to stay afloat in the market. For an instance, in April 2021, Oracle Corp. started offering its GoldenGate technology as a fully automated, fully managed cloud service that clients can utilize to ensure that their critical data is always available and analyzable in real time, wherever they need it.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/digital-transformation-market

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Digital Transformation Market based on Technology, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region:

Digital Transformation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Cloud Computing Big Data and Analytics Mobility/Social Media Cybersecurity AI IoT

Digital Transformation Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Cloud On-Premise

Digital Transformation Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Digital Transformation Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) BFSI Retail Education

Digital Transformation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Digital Transformation Market

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Google Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Cognizant (US)

Adobe (US)

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

HCL Technologies (India)

Aexonic Technologies (US)

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/digital-transformation-market

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Digital Health Market segmented By Technology (Mobile Health Technology, Health Information Technology, Wearables Technology, Telehealth Technology), By Deployment Mode(Software, Service, Hardware), By Modality(Wired, Wireless) By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings), By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Data Monetization Market Segmented By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Smes) By Method (Data As A Service, Insight As A Service, Analytics-enabled Platform As A Service, Embedded Analytics) By Vertical (BFSI, It & Telecom, E-commerce And Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing Energy And Utilities, Others) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Computer Vision Market Segmented By Component (Hardware, Software) By Product (Smart Camera Based, PC-Based) By End-use (Industrial, Non-industrial) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Virtual Data Room Market segmented By Enterprise (Large, SME), By Deployment Mode (On Premises, Cloud), By Function (Marketing & Sales, Legal, Finance, Workforce Management), By Industry (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunications, Real Estate, Others (Media and Utilities)) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Probe Card Market segmented By Type (Cantilever Probe Card, MEMS Probe Card, and Vertical Probe Card), By Application (DRAM, Flash, Foundry & Logic, and Others), & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com