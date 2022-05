Governor Abbott Appoints Esquivel To Continuing Advisory Committee For Special Education

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Marissa Esquivel to the Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The committee provides policy guidance on special education and related services for children with disabilities in Texas.

Marissa Esquivel of Beeville is the Director of Special Education Programs at St. Mary's Academy Charter School. She is a member of the Texas Council of Administrators of Special Education and the Council of Exceptional Children. Esquivel received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from The University of Texas at Brownsville and a Master of Special Education from The University of Texas Permian Basin, and is currently pursuing a diagnostician certification.