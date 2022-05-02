Submit Release
Craig Foster Indicted on Six Counts of Sexual Misconduct

May 2, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – On April 28, 2022, a grand jury indicted Craig Foster with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, one count of indecent exposure in the first degree and one count of distributing indecent material to minors.

The charges are related to similar acts stemming from incidents from 2019 to 2020, where Mr. Foster engaged in sexual contact with a ten year old minor.

Juneau Police Department handled the investigation, and Mr. Foster’s bail is currently set at $100,000.00.

Mr. Foster faces up to 99 years if convicted at trial.  We encourage anyone who may have information regarding similar acts by Mr. Foster, or anyone, to contact law enforcement.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Foster is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: District Attorney Dara Gibson dara.gibson@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

