OneStop Radio A Platform That Offers Time-Traveling Experience From 1990's To Present Day Radio Era.

According to report by Statista, the average American spends over 16 hrs per week listening to online radio. That figure is higher in other parts of the world.

OneStop Radio mission is to provide a single access point for all online radio lovers around the world.” — CEO of the OneStop Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneStop Radio announced the release of it's global radio platform with over 65,000+ live radio stations, covering more than 200+ countries and 140+ languages. This innovative platform provides access to a massive library of radio stations from around the world where anyone can stream radio without paying anything!Staying up-to-date on the latest news and music, sports coverage or just some entertaining conversation, OneStop Radio is the ultimate destination for all live streaming radio needs."OneStop Radio's mission is to provide a single access point for all online radio lovers around the world to find and listen to their favorite stations, while also providing station owners with an easy way to reach a global audience" says Founder and CEO of the OneStop Radio. "We have been building this platform from the last 2 years as per our research online radio industry needed modern and easy-to-use app interface. While this is just the beginning of a long journey, we're excited to have you with us every step of the way!"OneStop Radio offers listeners a variety of features, including:• Navigate radio by country, genre, language & network.• Live streaming of FM and AM radio stations.• Set Alarm Clock and Sleep Timer on your favorite radio.• Share radio, Report a radio and Submit new station anytime.• Advance search - Find any radio by name, frequency or genre.• Play previous or next radio from notification player itself.• Near-me feature allows user's to listen radio stations around their area.Millions of people do not have access to radio. OneStop Radio is changing that by providing a free, stable and reliable platform with 24/7 streaming of best radio be it information, entertainment and world events. Travelling? Having a vacation? or always on the go this best FM radio app will change the radio listening experience.The OneStop Radio app is only compatible with Android mobile devices and now available to download via Google Play Store for free. For more information, please visit https://theonestopradio.com About OneStop RadioOneStop Radio is a cutting-edge platform for internet radio . It’s the easiest way to listen favorite music, news, talk shows and more no matter what country or language it’s in. User's can stream whatever they want and enjoy high-quality streaming audio with any data plan. OneStop Radio has been designed with a clean interface that lets anyone tune in to radio quickly and easily, without needing an account or subscription.

