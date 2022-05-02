Grand Marais area fisheries office announces survey work (published May 2, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be conducting lake and stream surveys in the Grand Marais area beginning in May and continuing through September. Surveys are performed to identify changes in fish populations, water quality, and habitat, and to evaluate management strategies.

Surveys and assessments are planned for several Cook County lakes and streams during this summer’s fieldwork season. The survey schedule can be found on the Grand Marais area fisheries page of the DNR website.

Lakes and streams may be added or dropped, and the timing and duration of some surveys may change. Preliminary results for most of the surveys should be available in the fall of 2022. Final reports of lake survey results will be completed by the spring of 2023 and will be available on the DNR LakeFinder or from the Grand Marais area fisheries office.

Survey methods vary based on the type of information needed for ongoing management of individual lakes and streams. Most streams are surveyed using backpack electrofishing gear, while most lakes are surveyed using gill nets and trap nets.

Large lakes with heavy use are surveyed more frequently than small, remote lakes. Stocked lakes are also sampled more often to better assess stocking success. Large trout streams are surveyed more frequently than small trout streams or warm-water streams.

Fisheries managers use survey results to review and revise individual lake and stream management plans. Those plans identify broad goals and specific objectives for key species and outline management activities needed to address them. The plans are typically revised about every 10 years.

Questions about area lakes and streams may be addressed to Grand Marais area fisheries office, 1356 Highway 61 E., Grand Marais, MN 55604, or by calling 218-387-6021, or emailing [email protected]. Public comments and suggestions for management of these waters are welcomed at any time.

Dates are subject to change depending on staffing, site accessibility and weather conditions.