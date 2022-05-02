Submit Release
Maine Nurses Attend New England School Nurse Conference

Over 25 Maine nurses (not all are pictured here) joined school nurses from across New England for their first in-person professional development event in two years.

The New England School Nurse Conference is an annual event, hosted by one of six New England School Nurse Associations (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont).

Hosted by New Hampshire School Nurse Association, the conference was held in Portsmouth, NH with a theme of, “Schools Nurses: The Link to Student Success.”

For more information about the New England School Nurses Association visit: https://nesnconference.nursingnetwork.com/

