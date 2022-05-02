Senator Kearney, Rep. Curry Offices to Collect Feminine Hygiene Products during May

SPRINGFIELD, PA – May 2, 2022 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) and state Rep. Gina H Curry (D-Delaware) will host a Feminine Hygiene Products Donation Drive during the entire month of May to support local women and girls.

From May 1 through May 31 people can drop off tampons, pads, panty liners, wipes, adult diapers, and underwear at several locations throughout Delaware County, including the district offices of both elected officials.

“There’s a valid argument that feminine hygiene products should be free and more accessible, but the sad reality is, they are not,” said Senator Kearney. “Research tells us that lack of access to these products negatively impacts individuals mentally, emotionally, and socially. This donation drive will help support the Foundation for Delaware County’s mission and benefit many women and girls in our area.”

“Understanding the need for real attention around Period Poverty Justice is something that needs to be shared throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and quite frankly the world,” said Rep. Curry. “I am so excited to partner with Senator Kearney to bring awareness to the needs of so many and to bring community involvement to end Period Poverty! I hope everyone can join us in our collection drive.”

The items will benefit The Foundation for Delaware County which will distribute the donated goods to local Women, Infant and Children (WIC) offices.

WHO: Senator Tim Kearney and state Rep. Gina H. Curry

WHAT: Will host a Feminine Hygiene Products Donation Drive

WHEN: May 1 – May 31, 2022

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Senator Kearney Springfield District Office – 130 S. State Road, Springfield, PA 19064

– 130 S. State Road, Springfield, PA 19064 Senator Kearney Upper Darby District Office – 51 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082

– 51 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082 Rep. Curry Upper Darby Office -Barclay Square Shopping Center – 1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby PA, 19082

-Barclay Square Shopping Center – 1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby PA, 19082 Five Points Coffee – 47 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082

– 47 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082 Springfield YMCA – 194 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064

– 194 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 Ridley YMCA – 900 South Avenue, Secane, PA 19018

– 900 South Avenue, Secane, PA 19018 Lansdowne YMCA – 2110 Garrett Road, Lansdowne, PA 19050

For more information about this press release, contact Senator Tim Kearney’s office at 610-544-6120.

###