Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,157 in the last 365 days.

Senator Kearney, Rep. Curry Offices to Collect Feminine Hygiene Products during May

Feminine Hygiene Products Donation Drive

SPRINGFIELD, PA – May 2, 2022 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) and state Rep. Gina H Curry (D-Delaware) will host a Feminine Hygiene Products Donation Drive during the entire month of May to support local women and girls.  

From May 1 through May 31 people can drop off tampons, pads, panty liners, wipes, adult diapers, and underwear at several locations throughout Delaware County, including the district offices of both elected officials.

“There’s a valid argument that feminine hygiene products should be free and more accessible, but the sad reality is, they are not,” said Senator Kearney.  “Research tells us that lack of access to these products negatively impacts individuals mentally, emotionally, and socially. This donation drive will help support the Foundation for Delaware County’s mission and benefit many women and girls in our area.” 

“Understanding the need for real attention around Period Poverty Justice is something that needs to be shared throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and quite frankly the world,” said Rep. Curry.  “I am so excited to partner with Senator Kearney to bring awareness to the needs of so many and to bring community involvement to end Period Poverty! I hope everyone can join us in our collection drive.”

The items will benefit The Foundation for Delaware County which will distribute the donated goods to local Women, Infant and Children (WIC) offices.

WHO:  Senator Tim Kearney and state Rep. Gina H. Curry

WHAT: Will host a Feminine Hygiene Products Donation Drive

WHEN: May 1 – May 31, 2022

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS: 

  • Senator Kearney Springfield District Office – 130 S. State Road, Springfield, PA 19064
  • Senator Kearney Upper Darby District Office – 51 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082
  • Rep. Curry Upper Darby Office -Barclay Square Shopping Center – 1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby PA, 19082
  • Five Points Coffee – 47 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082
  • Springfield YMCA – 194 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064
  • Ridley YMCA – 900 South Avenue, Secane, PA 19018
  • Lansdowne YMCA – 2110 Garrett Road, Lansdowne, PA 19050

For more information about this press release, contact Senator Tim Kearney’s office at 610-544-6120.

###

 

You just read:

Senator Kearney, Rep. Curry Offices to Collect Feminine Hygiene Products during May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.