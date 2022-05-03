Submit Release
Sion Power Focuses on Cell-Level Safety in its Licerion Rechargeable Batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV)

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sion Power Corporation (Sion Power), a leader in next-generation rechargeable battery technology, announced today that it joined the Soteria Battery Innovation Group (BIG). The Innovation Group is a global network of members involved in developing and manufacturing battery cells and focused on developing improved battery safety.

“Sion Power is pleased to work with the Innovation Group in advancing rechargeable battery cell safety,” says Michael Canada, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Sion Power. Mr. Canada states, “We are looking forward to participating with other group members in the industry-wide goal of continuous safety improvements for electric vehicles.”

Sion Power is the maker of Licerion® lithium-metal rechargeable battery cells designed for the electric vehicle market. The current Licerion Electric Vehicle (EV) cells use a high-energy-density, engineered lithium-metal anode, achieving 400 Wh/kg and 780 Wh/L in a 17 Ah cell capacity. Licerion incorporates three levels of protection, and additional cell safety is expected by implementing new technologies developed by Soteria.

About Sion Power
Sion Power advances the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion® technology. Licerion is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg and 1000 Wh/L, Licerion batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power on the web at www.sionpower.com.

