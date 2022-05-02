Submit Release
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR VETERINARIAN SERVICES FOR CANINES LOCATED IN ANNISTON, ALABAMA

Responses due no later than June 1, 2022 3:00PM CT
Contact: Reyn Norman, General Counsel (334) 241-4116

5/2/2022

The Alabama Department of Insurance (DOI) hereby gives notice of the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for qualified respondents to provide the DOI with the following professional services:

     ·        VeterinarianServices for Canines located in Anniston, Alabama

A contract is contemplated to be awarded for the two (2)year term beginning October 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2024.  Responses to the RFP must be received not later than June 1, 2022, at 3:00 PM CDT. Each response must include one original unredacted response in printed form plus one identical electronic copy in PDF format on one USB drive.

The RFP is listed in the State of Alabama Accounting and Resource System(STAARS).  You may learn about STAARS at http://vendors.alabama.gov/, and can register as a Vendor at https://procurement.staars.alabama.gov/webapp/PRDVSS1X1/AltSelfService.

REVISIONSTO THIS NEWS RELEASE AND RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS WILL BE POSTED BELOW.

 

