NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ACTUARY, CPA, AND INSURER EXAMINATION SERVICES

The Alabama Department of Insurance (DOI) hereby gives notice of the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for qualified respondents to provide the DOI with the following professional services:

· Property and Casualty Insurance Actuarial Services

· Life and Disability Insurance Actuarial Services

· Certified Public Accounting Services

· Insurer Examination Services

· Insurer Market Conduct Examination Services

· Insurer Investments Examination Services

· Automated Insurer Examination Services

Contracts are contemplated to be awarded for a term of two years, from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024. Responses to the RFP must be received not later than June 1, 2022, at 3:00 PM CDT. Each response must include one original unredacted response in printed form plus one identical electronic copy in PDF format on one USB drive.

The RFPs are listed in the State of Alabama Accounting and Resource System(STAARS). You may learn about STAARS at http://vendors.alabama.gov/, and can register as a Vendor at https://procurement.staars.alabama.gov/webapp/PRDVSS1X1/AltSelfService.

Additional information is set forth in the following linked files, each accessible in Adobe format:

RFP for Professional Actuarial Services for Property and Casualty Insurance: Adobe

RFP for Professional Actuarial Services for Life and Disability Insurance: Adobe

RFP for Professional CPA Services: Adobe

RFP for Professional Insurer Examination Services: Adobe

RFP for Professional Insurer Market Conduct Examination Services: Adobe

RFP for Professional Insurer Investments Examination Services: Adobe

RFP for Professional Computer Audit Services: Adobe

Exhibit B, the TeamMate® Confidentiality Agreement, must be submitted with every proposal except for CPA. A PDF copy is included above with each RFP. An additional copy in Word format is accessible here: Word

State law requires a Disclosure Statement to be submitted with every proposal. The form can be accessed from the DOI Website at https://www.aldoi.gov/PDF/Misc/DisclosureStatement.pdf.

For the procedures and forms for foreign corporations to qualify to do business in the State of Alabama, please visit the web page for the Alabama Secretary of State at http://sos.alabama.gov/

REVISIONSTO THIS NEWS RELEASE AND RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS WILL BE POSTED BELOW.