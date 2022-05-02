South Korea’s Catholic Aging Brain Imaging Database begins work with the Global Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
We are excited to be collaborating with Alzheimer’s researchers worldwide. We believe sharing our expertise and data will lead to faster interventions to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) announces South Korea’s Catholic Aging Brain Imaging Database (CABI) is beginning work with the DAC Global Cohort Development program, a groundbreaking data platform to accelerate the discovery, assessment, and delivery of precision interventions for Alzheimer’s Disease.
— Dr. Hyun Kook Lim, Director, Brain Health Care Center
The DAC Global Cohort Development (GCD) platform will help drive scientific discovery by providing researchers access to an extensive, truly international platform populated with brain related health data from broad and diverse populations. It will support AI and machine learning with organized and aggregated data collected from digital devices through research labs, hospitals and even people’s own smartphones. This data resource will help determine the causes, predispositions, and habits for people who develop Alzheimer’s Disease. It may also inform drug discovery and clinical care at a more rapid pace.
The Catholic Aging Brain Imaging (CABI) database holds comprehensive demographic and clinical information, APOE genotyping, and brain MRI scans, with or without amyloid-PET and Tau-PET scans, of outpatients (over 4000 participants). CABI is based at the Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul and at the Catholic University of Korea.
“We are excited to be working with DAC and look forward to collaborating with other Alzheimer’s and dementia researchers worldwide,” said Dr. Hyun Kook Lim, Director of Brain Health Care Center, and Professor at the medical college at the Catholic University of Korea and PI of CABI. “We believe sharing our expertise and data with the DAC Global Cohort Development program will lead to faster interventions to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”
“Collaboration and inclusion are essential elements for defeating Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Dr. Rhoda Au, Director of the Global Cohort Development at DAC. “Working in silos with limited representation of participants from across the world is not producing results, either comprehensively enough or fast enough. Past studies have skewed results because of the exclusion of low- and middle- income resourced areas and/or countries. We believe the important work and scientific data from Catholic Aging Brain Imaging Database will further advance our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease.”
Participation
The Global Cohort Development combines the best of science – collaboration, creative thinking, and discovery. Other interested researchers with cohorts that share these objectives are encouraged to apply. Because of the synergistic nature of this work, cohorts with limited resources are put on similar footing with the large research organizations. Supporters are finding this program a cost-effective way to influence the big, new ideas necessary to stem the tide of AD.
About the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Initiated in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2020, The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a public-private partnership committed to aligning stakeholders with a new vision for our collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers, and healthcare infrastructures. Led by The World Economic Forum (WEF) and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and fueled by a mission of service to the 150 million families and half a billion people inevitably impacted by this disease by 2050, DAC is a collaborative for the benefit of all people, in all places.
