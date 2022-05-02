Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes National Safety Initiatives

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) and its Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) are joining the construction industry to promote safety on the job during the month of May.

The following initiatives take place in May:

• National Electrical Safety Month • Construction Safety Week (May 2nd - 6th) • National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction (May 2nd - 6th)

"These initiatives are not only for workers at the ‘sharp' end directly exposed to the hazards, but also management and leadership at the ‘blunt' end because safe and effective operations are the result of a resilient system with commitment from all stakeholders," said IL OSHA Acting Director Erik Kambarian.

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) each year uses May to highlight electrically related fires, deaths and injuries. This year's theme is "energy resilience," recognizing how new technologies, including electric vehicles, energy storage systems and the conversion of light into electricity, (photovoltaics) which can provide energy to homes and businesses.

National Construction Safety Week provides the industry with an opportunity to address safety concerns and how to prevent injuries on jobsites. This year's theme is "Connected. Supported. Safe," the idea being workers are connected to one another and supportive of their peers, keeping one another safe at work. There is additional safety information here.

The construction industry is also using the first week in May to highlight the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction. Deaths from falls is a leading cause of death for construction workers. These deaths are preventable. The industry uses the safety stand-down to bridge communication about safety between employers and employees.