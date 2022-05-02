Dr. Suzie Abajian Receives an Avalanche of Endorsements for City Clerk of Glendale California.

Dr. Abajian has picked up endorsements from the LA County Democratic Party, the LA County Federation of Labor, and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

GLENDALE, CA, USA, May 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Suzie Abajian, who is running for Glendale city clerk, has received an avalanche of endorsements. Since launching her campaign in mid-March she has quickly picked up endorsements from the LA County Democratic Party, LA County Federation of Labor, National Women’s Political Caucus, State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Glendale City Councilmember Dan Brotman, City Treasurer Rafi Manoukian, and many others.The Glendale Teachers Association, with over 1200 teachers, has also endorsed Abajian who is a member of the union. Dr. Abajian stated her reasons for running: “I believe that our city deserves a qualified candidate for city clerk. I’m the only candidate with experience managing a team of staff in a public agency, and I’m passionate about transparency, access, and voter empowerment.”Abajian is proud of her deep roots in Glendale, stating “Glendale is the city where I was raised, I am a graduate of Glendale High School, and it is the city where my husband Sean and I have chosen to raise our family.” As a working mother of a two-year-old and an educator of 24 years, Abajian explained that she understands the need for city residents to easily access information about city services and processes. Abajian spoke passionately about good data governance, increasing voter registration drives, educating the public about city commissions and ensuring that every eligible voter has access to the full electoral process.The city clerk position in Glendale is a full-time position, unlike most elected positions. The position requires someone who is not only an expert communicator but also someone who has strong management, organizational and interpersonal skills. The city clerk is the record keeper of the city, the overseer of elections, and the person who ensures city compliance with all federal, state, and local laws and regulations.Dr. Abajian cited her experience as an administrator, professor, and small business owner as making her a highly qualified candidate for the position of the city clerk. She asserted that her extensive knowledge in record-keeping, managing staff, interfacing with the public, and ensuring organizational compliance with the law make her an ideal candidate for the position.Dr. Abajian is a former school board clerk, and president, she was named Congressional Woman of the Year by Congresswoman Judy Chu. For more information about her campaign visit www.suzieabajian.com