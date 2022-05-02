Submit Release
Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference scheduled for June 1-2 in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, among the largest events targeted for  entrepreneurs in the upper Midwest, will return to Milwaukee on June 1-2.

The 20th annual conference, titled “Putting Early Stage Pieces Together,” will be an in-person event at the Italian Community Center. The event allows entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations, services and technologies.

Produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council, the conference will also feature up to nine panel tracks under the headings of “launch,” “grow” and “succeed,” designed to appeal to entrepreneurs in all stages of business development.

The conference’s other highlights will include the Diligent Dozen, in which the top 12 finalists in the Governor’s Business Plan Contest square off on the afternoon of June 1, followed the next  day by the contest’s awards ceremony.

The conference will also feature a presentation by the Wisconsin YES! youth business plan contest, the announcement of the Ken Hendricks Memorial Seize the Day award winner and abundant networking opportunities.

One of the event’s highlights will be a presentation by Greg Piefer, SHINE Technologies founder and chief executive officer. Piefer, with a 15-year leadership record in growth-stage tech companies, will describe progress at the Janesville-based fusion-based technology firm.

SHINE raised more than $360 million in investor funding during the past three years for its revolutionary technology. An early application for the company’s work will be production of commonly used medical radioisotopes.

Registration is open now at the conference website.

