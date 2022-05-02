Submit Release
Give the gift of gardening this Mother’s Day!

gardening, Daily Dirt, logo

The Daily Dirt: Can you dig it?

Treat your mother to one of our amazing perks this Mother's Day!

Daily Dirt, gardening, team

Part of the Daily Dirt crew: Brittany Jenks, Kate Ziehm, and Stephanie Kelly.

The Daily Dirt IndieGoGo campaign offers a variety of perks for the gardener in your life

“My mother taught me many invaluable lessons. Among them: ‘Plant flowers and you will be HAPPY.' So let’s plant some flowers this spring, and let’s plant the seed of the Daily Dirt!” ”
— Kate Ziehm, President of the Morning Ag Clips
GREENWICH, NY, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time is a precious commodity for many busy mothers. The Daily Dirt, a brand new eResource, wants to help those mothers make the most of their time in the garden, putting exactly the information they need at their fingertips.

Donate to the Daily Dirt for Mother’s Day; there are a wide variety of perks to choose from!

“My mother taught me many invaluable lessons. Among them: ‘Plant flowers and you will be HAPPY,’” said Kate Ziehm, President of the Morning Ag Clips. “So let’s plant some flowers this spring, and let’s plant the seed of the Daily Dirt!”

When you donate to the Daily Dirt IndieGoGo campaign, you can contribute directly to the campaign, or select from a variety of perks. These perks include hand-selected items that will make your garden chores more enjoyable. Many of the items have been sourced from U.S. companies and small businesses. Whatever your gardening goals may be, there’s something for everyone on our donation page!

Our Garden-to-Plate Pack features a custom cutting board, root washer, cookie cutter, kitchen towel and reusable sponge in addition to our app and several other goodies. Let us help you craft a delicious meal, right our of the garden!

Or check out the Garden Box Pack, featuring luxuious, hand-crafted, and durable items that will enhance your gardening endeavors. This includes a leather garden apron, leather and canvas kneeler, cast-aluminum hand tools, a selection of seeds, bamboo plant markers, as well as our app and several other items.

Or perhaps you’d like something wearable? We have two options, customized specifically for our IndieGoGo campaign: our T-Shirt or Long-Sleeve Hooded Tee. Both include our app, so you can be one of the first to enjoy all the Daily Dirt has to offer!

“This app is going to give you your time back, so you don't have to hunt for what you need. I would much rather enjoy the garden than my screen; I think most gardeners would agree!” says mother and Managing Editor Brittany Jenks.

Donate to the Daily Dirt for Mother’s Day, here!

Brittany Jenks
The Daily Dirt / Morning Ag Clips
+1 5182229493
brittany@morningagclips.com
Daily Dirt Promo

