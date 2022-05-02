App Analytics Market is Expected to Reach USD 7,740.7 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

App Analytics Market Size – USD 1,695.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.70%, Market Trends – Penetration of the internet and social media.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.

The global app analytics market is forecast to reach USD 7,740.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. App Analytics provides user engagement metrics, including several sessions, active devices, and retention. With these metrics, it is possible to evaluate the impact of app changes or updates, such as modifying the initial onboarding experience to see which changes improve engagement with the app.

Apps on the app store are continually battling for visibility and user attention. App analytics measures the different channels for delivery and comparison throughout different acquisition stages and strategies to grasp the best ROI results. Analyzing the data provides insights about user preferences and needs. The user app data is used to find out ways to retain the existing customers. By ensuring that users are retained, the application must be continuously upgraded and improved based on the user’s experiences and opinions.

Key participants include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Countly, Adobe, Swrve Inc., Localytics, AppDynamics, Amplitude, Heap Inc., AppsFlyer, ContentSquare, WizRocket, Inc., MOENGAGE, Mixpanel, Apptentive, App Annie, and Taplytics, Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the end uses, the user analytics accounted for the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018. User analytics is used by firms to gain insights of their choices and preferences. The data is captured and further used to strategize offers and products accordingly. This helps firms to retain the existing customers as well as attract new customers.

• Ad monitoring and marketing analytics is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 23.1% during the forecast period. Ad monitoring and marketing analytics are used to collect and measure the data to further improve the application performance. The growing popularity of search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media platforms, and other tools will also influence the segment growth.

• Among the deployment modes, the cloud accounted for a larger market share of ~61% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 22.2% during the forecast period. The cloud-based technology reduces maintenance costs as it deploys less hardware and outsourced or shared IT staff. Since cloud computing uses fewer physical resources, there are less hardware to maintain. With an outsourced cloud, the organization may save costs regarding storage, server, network, and virtualization experts.

• North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018. The region has successfully adapted analytics tools and technologies and is still investing highly in these technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and more. The region is equipped with high broadband access as well as has already moved on to providing high speed internet. Moreover, the presence of several players in the market also boosts the market growth in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global app analytics market on the basis of type, deployment type, industry vertical, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Web App Analytics

• Mobile App Analytics

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• On-premises

• Cloud

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Revenue Analytics

• App Performance Analytics And Operations

• User Analytics

• Ad Monitoring And Marketing Analytics

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Media And Entertainment

• Gaming

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunication and IT

• Retail and E-commerce

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

