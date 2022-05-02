DATCP Announces Next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 2, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the members of the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. These fifteen students, who will be high school seniors during the 2022 – 2023 school year, will serve a one-year term on the council.

Members of the 2022 – 2023 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council include:

Morgan Baerwolf, Sun Prairie

Rachel Boehlke, Thorp

Brandon Boyd, Watertown

Ava Endres, Waunakee

Claire Esselman, Clinton

Arionna Harris, Milwaukee

Jacob Harbaugh, Marion

Natalie Hensen, Waunakee

Henry Koerner, Walworth

Henry Larson, Reedsburg

Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station

Brianna Meyer, Chilton

Alyssa Schauer, Mukwonago

Talena Sprecher, Lone Rock

Jescey Thompson, Galesville

“Congratulations to these students on their selection to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “While the students share a passion for agriculture, they each have unique experiences and knowledge that will contribute to vibrant conversations in next year's sessions."

The goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight into agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities across the industry. DATCP formed the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council in 2020.

Council members were selected based on their submitted application materials, which included a brief essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation. Starting in September 2022, the council members will meet virtually each month to listen to speakers and engage in discussion about a variety of agricultural topics.

The current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will end their term on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Current council members will participate in a final virtual session before joining the DATCP Board meeting to introduce themselves and interact with the DATCP Board members. The DATCP Board meeting agenda will be posted on DATCP's website when available.

“Thank you to the current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council for their commitment throughout their term," added Romanski. “I was consistently impressed with their knowledge and engagement in sessions, and I look forward to the continued contributions they will bring to Wisconsin agriculture in the future."

To learn more about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

