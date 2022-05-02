Sanctum Care Group Partners With Government To Support Mothers And Children

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 2, 2022

New mothers and pregnant women involved in Sanctum Care Group Inc. (Sanctum) programs will have access to supportive housing, through a partnership with Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

"Sanctum does incredible work helping mothers live healthier lives in the community with their children," Saskatoon Westview MLA David Buckingham said on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for SHC Lori Carr. "Our government is proud of this new partnership with Sanctum that will help them enhance their services and further their ability to do their important work."

Through SHC, Saskatoon Housing Authority has provided Sanctum with a 27-unit apartment building to support women in the Prenatal Outreach and Resource Team (PORT) and Sanctum 1.5 programs. Units will be rented to Sanctum's clients, and supports and services for mothers and children will be provided onsite by Sanctum staff.

“Thanks to the services Sanctum provides, we can continue to help vulnerable women and children stay healthy and safe,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “These homes will give mothers and their children the stability and supports they need and deserve – as well as hope for a better future.”

Sanctum is a community-based organization made up of interagency professionals who work with people affected by HIV, addictions, mental health issues, poverty and homelessness. Sanctum currently operates five programs that support people who face an intersection of barriers in the community: Sanctum, The Beehive, HART (HIV AIDS Response Team), Sanctum 1.5 and PORT.

“This initiative will provide rapid and safe housing to pregnant woman who are homeless and second stage housing to woman who are graduating the Sanctum 1.5 program with their children,” Sanctum Executive Director Katelyn Roberts said. “This is a simple yet innovative solution to improving the circumstances of woman and children in our community. We are thrilled to be able to offer this much-needed housing and support through partnership and collaboration with the Government of Saskatchewan.”

Sanctum's PORT program supports women in complex life situations by providing early interventions that reduce health complications in mothers and babies. Sanctum 1.5 addresses the health and well-being of high-risk pregnant women and their children. Both programs aim to help at-risk mothers safely care for their children and reduce the number of children entering out-of-home care. Since 2018, Sanctum 1.5 has supported 78 women and helped 110 children remain safely in the care of their mothers and reunited 44 children in out-of-home care with their mothers.

The Government of Saskatchewan provided Sanctum with $740,000 to establish PORT.

To learn more about Sanctum, please visit www.sanctumcaregroup.com.

