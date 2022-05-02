Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Size Worth US$ 31,524.52Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Hair Loss Prevention Products Market size was valued at US$ 23,599.87Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach US$ 31,524.52Mn by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Shampoos and Conditioners, Oils, Serums, and Others), Category (Natural & Organic, and Conventional), End User (Men, Women, and Unisex), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography. The rising prevalence of hair loss among the youth is driving the hair loss prevention products market. Hair serum is a fluid item made out of silicones that gives a safeguarding layer over the hair fiber and helps with smoothening. This smooth layer then, at that point, mirrors the light, which gives a hair a gleaming, non-oily completion. Serums safeguard the hair from heat harm and assist with concealing split closes. The reasonable serum for hair type can deal with different worries, from smoothing the hair, adding sparkle, and detangling to fixing harm and safeguarding from contamination.





The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents a Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027910/

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 23,599.87 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 31,524.52 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 189 No. Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Category, End User, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Hair Loss Prevention Products Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Church & Dwight, Inc.; Forest Essentials; Kao Corporation; L'oréal S.A.; Pierre Fabre Group; Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Co., Ltd; Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd; Unilever; and Aveda Corp are among the leading players in the hair loss prevention products market. These players are developing innovative products to meet the changing requirements of consumers.





Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of the Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies, and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027910/





The hair loss prevention products market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market across the region is attributed to the burgeoning population, coupled with rising disposable income. Further, the populations of India and China have exploded. Hair problems, such as hair fall and dandruff, have also increased significantly in recent years. The entry of many well-known brands and emerging brands in the region has enhanced the market position of these products. Further, rising stress among the young population and pollution concerns are among the key factors driving the region's market growth. Furthermore, growing pollution and dietary changes are causing hair loss problems in countries, such as China and India, which are projected to aid the sales of hair loss treatment products in these countries. This, in turn, is predicted to contribute significantly to the hair loss prevention products market growth in the coming years.

Growing Prevalence of Hair Loss Among Youth Driving Hair Loss Prevention Products Market

According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), hereditary makeup that accelerates with aging; hormonal changes due to pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and thyroid problems; side effects of certain medications & treatments; exposure to radiation during treatment or other conditions; stressful lifestyle causing the thinning of hair, and the use of chemical sprays during excessive hairstyling are among the major causes of hair loss in the US. To overcome the hair loss issues, populations continuously seek effective hair care products, such as shampoos & conditioners, oils, and serums, to lower hair loss and restore hair growth. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), in the US, long-term stress puts people at risk of various health problems. These include depression and anxiety, and digestion- and sleep-related issues. According to the US Census data & Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS-2010 to 2020), consumers' average annual expenditure on hair care products was US$ 64.7. A total of 12.42 million Americans had used hair regrowth products in 2020. The rise in consumer interest in preventing hair loss has boosted the demand for hair loss prevention products, which, in turn, is fueling the hair loss prevention products market growth.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE





Based on end-user, the hair loss prevention products market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The Hair Loss Prevention Products Market: Segmental Overview



Based on product type, the hair loss prevention products market is segmented into shampoos and conditioners, oils, serums, and others. The shampoos and conditioners segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the oils segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth for the shampoos and conditioners segment is attributed to the widespread use of shampoos unisex segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the men's segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth for the men’s segment is attributed to the growing demand for hair loss prevention products among men, especially the young population. Moreover, most manufacturers in the market offer various unisex haircare products, such as shampoos and conditioners, oils, and serums. However, manufacturers are currently revitalizing their product portfolios to target specific customers by introducing new products at a reasonable price to gain a larger market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the hair loss prevention products market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020. However, the online retail segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Supermarkets/hypermarkets provide products of different brands with affordable prices compared to other distribution channels. Additionally, products of different brands are available in a single place. Therefore, buyers can select suitable products in less time. Also, factors such as hassle-free transactions, bulk purchasing, better services, and pleasant customer experience encourage buyers to shop from supermarkets or hypermarkets. The sales of hair loss prevention products in supermarkets and hypermarkets are increasing, owing to the increasing footfall at these places.





Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of the Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of the Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of the Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027910/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic led to unprecedented challenges across many sectors, such as consumer goods. Lockdowns, border restrictions, travel restrictions, manufacturing units' shutdowns, and other safety protocols imposed by governments negatively impacted the operations of manufacturing companies. However, according to the International Journal of Dermatology and the US National Library of Medicine (NLM), hair loss is a late-onset symptom of COVID-19, with an almost 25% increase in patients in the US reported the issue. However, hair loss due to COVID-19 is not permanent, and with the right combination of homeopathy and the FDA-approved hair vitalizing treatments, hair can regrow. Hence, people are inclined toward hair loss prevention products on a large scale, thereby boosting the hair loss prevention products market growth.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global hair loss prevention products market. The rising prevalence of hair loss among the population coupled with the increasing demand for organic and herbal hair care products are the key factors driving the market growth.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the high footfall at these stores which has resulted in manufacturers promoting their products in these stores through attractive deals and offers.





Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027910/





Based on product type, the shampoos and conditioners segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased awareness and consumption of these products. Increasing demand from developing countries such as India, Brazil, Turkey, and Argentina have further propelled the demand for shampoos and conditioners that help prevent or control hair fall.

Hair loss is a critical issue that the majority of people are dealing with these days due to a variety of internal factors such as hormone imbalance, diseases, aging, and others. The growing desire for treatment among those suffering from androgenetic alopecia, a hair issue that causes baldness in men, women, and children, is boosting the demand for hair loss prevention products. Shampoos & conditioners, oils, and serums are some of the prominent products used as hair loss prevention products.

Based on end-user, the unisex segment held the largest market share in 2020. The high demand for products that are suitable for both men and women have aided the growth of this segment. Moreover, most manufacturers in the market offer unisex hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, oils, serums, and others. However, manufacturers are currently revitalizing their product portfolios to target specific customer groups by introducing new products at a reasonable price to gain a larger market share.







Browse Latest Related Reports:

Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Shampoos and conditioners, Supplements and vitamins, Serum and oil); Disease Type (Alopecia areata, Cicatricial alopecia, Traction alopecia, Alopecia totalis, Alopecia universalis, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Medical/pharmacy stores, E-commerce, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Others) and Geography

Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Product Type (Shampoos and Conditioners, Shear and Trimming Tools, Combs and Brushes, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)

Organic Hair Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Shampoos and Conditioners, Oils and Serums, Hair Creams and Gels, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Men's Hair Spray Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Strong Hold, Wet Look, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Hair Perfume and Hair Mist Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Flavor (Fruits, Flowers, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Temporary Hair Dye Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Nature (Organic, Synthetic); Color (Brown, Black, Burgundy, Blonde, Others); Distribution Channels (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Organic, Natural); Product (Natural surfactants, Emollients, Active ingredients, Sugar polymers); Application (Skin care, Oral care, Hair care, Cosmetics) and Geography

Skincare Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Creams & Lotions, Cleansers, Serums, and Others), Category (Organic and Conventional), End User (Men, Women, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)

Halal Skincare Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cleansers, Moisturizers and Creams, Serums, Others); End-Use (Men, Women); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Eyebrow Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Eyebrow Pencil, Eyebrow Palette, Eyebrow Gels and Serums, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876