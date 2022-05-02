Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to surpass US$ 10 Billion in 2032; Orthopedic Procedures to Contribute 50% Revenue: Fact.MR Study

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market by Procedure (Laparoscopic, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), by Disorder Type (Orthopedic, Cosmetic & Bariatric, Gynaecological, Cardiothoracic, Gastrointestinal, Urological), by End User, by Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global minimally invasive surgery market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 10.5 Billion. This market growth is backed by the increased prevalence of chronic disorders and subsequent patients’ preference for minimal trauma-inducing surgeries.



From 2015 to 2021, the market for Minimally Invasive Surgery grew at a CAGR of 4%, closing at a value of US$ 6 Billion. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 6.3 Billion. Prospects heightened as healthcare practitioners advocated minimum reliance on open surgical procedures to offset the risk of contracting COVID via nosocomial routes.

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry and an upsurge in preference for hassle-free surgical procedures such as robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and others are poised to fuel the sales of suppliers. Demand for bariatric minimally invasive surgery and cosmetic minimally invasive surgery is also seeing an incline.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for minimally invasive surgery to expand 1.6x from 2022-2032

U.S to be an opportunistic market, expected to register a 4% value CAGR until 2032

China to open significant growth prospects for MIS, reaching a valuation of US$ 7.8 Billion

U.K, Japan and South Korea to register growth rates of 41.%, 4.6% and 4.5% respectively

By end users, hospitals and clinics to jointly account for half of all minimally invasive surgical procedures

Orthopedic minimally invasive surgeries to experience a CAGR of 4% from 2022-2032

“Medical practitioners are increasingly emphasizing on improving patient outcomes by incorporating numerous technological advancements, including robotic surgery and automation, generating new growth frontiers in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for minimally invasive surgery is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In March 2019, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre firstly adopted RAMIE (Robot-Assisted Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy) Program and yielded excellent outcomes with increasing proficiency throughout the learning curve.

In Feb 2019, Huntington Hospital completed the acquisition of two da Vinci Xi Surgical Systems, the next generation in robotic surgical equipment. The da Vinci Xi System was designed to further advance the technology used in minimally invasive surgery, used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal, and general surgery.

Key Segments Covered in the Minimally Invasive Surgery Industry Survey

Minimally Invasive Surgery by Procedure : Minimally Invasive Laparoscopic Surgery Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection

Minimally Invasive Surgery by End User : Minimally Invasive Surgery at Hospitals Minimally Invasive Surgery at Clinics Minimally Invasive Surgery at Ambulatory Surgical Centres Minimally Invasive Surgery by Other End Users

Minimally Invasive Surgery by Disorder Type : Orthopedic Minimally Invasive Surgery Cosmetic & Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgery Gynaecological Minimally Invasive Surgery Cardiothoracic Minimally Invasive Surgery Gastrointestinal Minimally Invasive Surgery Urological Minimally Invasive Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery for Other Disorder

Minimally Invasive Surgery by Region : North America Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Latin America Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Europe Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Asia Pacific Minimally Invasive Surgery Market The Middle East & Africa Minimally Invasive Surgery Market



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on procedure (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection and endoscopic sub-mucosal dissection), end-user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and other end users) and disorder type (orthopedic, cosmetic & bariatric, gynaecological, cardiothoracic, gastrointestinal, urological and other disorders) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

