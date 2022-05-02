Logistics Packaging Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-Use Industry till 2030

Logistics packaging focuses on integrating systems of packaging and logistics to increase supply chain efficiency and effectiveness.

Market Overview:

The packaging industry plays an important role, adding value to various manufacturing sectors including pharma, FMCG, agriculture, and retail industries. It is considered as one of the fastest growing industries due to growth in e-commerce industry, especially during Covid 19 pandemic. Containment, communication, protection, and utility are the four major functions of packaging that are intended to maximise sales and profits while reducing losses and wastage, and they are all critical for improving the consumer and overall brand experience. Packaging is today seen as a vital link between consumers and brands, allowing them to convey successfully that hygiene is upheld, safety is prioritized, and service or product quality is not compromised.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Logistics Packaging market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Braid Logistics

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

BLT Flexitank Industrial Co. Ltd.

BAG Corp.

Jumbo Bag Corporation

Boxon USA

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Packaging Durability Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Flexible Logistics Packaging

Rigid Logistics Packaging

Material Durability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Durable Goods

Non-Durable Goods

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plywood

Wood

Corrugated

Plastic

Steel

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content:

Global Logistics Packaging Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Logistics Packaging Market Forecast

Global Logistics Packaging Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

