Power-to-X (PtX) Market Rising Trends, Analysis with Top Key Players By Region Forecast to 2028

Power-to-x is a collection of electricity conversion, energy storage, and reconversion paths that make use of excess electric power

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Power-to-X (PtX) Market analysis report by Reports and Data closely studies the industry and focuses on the key market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, changing production and consumption rates, technological advancements, and product innovations. Other key factors such as the present, historical, and upcoming market trends and opportunities, as well as current market positions of the industry players have also been discussed in the report. For this study, our market analysts have used advanced analytical methods including SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Ansoff Matrix analysis, and PESTLE analysis.

According to the market analysts at Reports and Data major factors contributing to the global power & energy market revenue growth are rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide, increasing global population, significant rise in demand for electricity & power in the residential and commercial sectors, and increasing government investments in the power & energy industry. Rapidly growing oil & gas production and exploration activities, rising focus on utilization of renewable energy resources, and rising demand for energy and power in various industrial sectors, including manufacturing, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, IT, oil & gas, and agriculture are among the other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this industry over the upcoming years.

The global Power-to-X (PtX) market is extremely competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Major players are focused on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures, R&D investments to establish market footing and expand their product base. These are investing in R&D to develop enhanced products and devices, modern farming systems and other techniques to boost farm and livestock productivity.

Major companies operating in the global Power-to-X (PtX) market

Air Liquide

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

MAN Energy Solutions

FH2R

Thyssenkrupp

IRENA

Neles

Underground Sun Conversion

Linde

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Air Products & Chemicals

Ceres Power

HPEM2GAS

Weidmüller

Heat Smart Orkney

Market Dynamics:

The power and energy industry has significantly grown over the recent past and is expected to rapidly expand in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Power and energy sector has been playing a crucial role in shaping the world. Over the recent years there has been a rapid increase in the demand for power and energy owing to rapidly industrialization and urbanization across the globe. Factors such as increasing demand for power and energy across various sectors such as information technology, pharma and healthcare, agriculture, commercial sites, residences, transportation and other industrial sectors, and government initiatives and subsidiaries are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing adoption of green energy, high focus on utilizing renewable resources, and rising investments in research and development activities are expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Power-to-H2

Power-to-CO/Syngas/Formic Acid

Power-to-NH3

Power-to-Methane

Power-to-Methanol

Power-to-H2O2

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Industry

Residential

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

