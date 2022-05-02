Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week – Democracy in Delaware: The Story of the First State’s General Assembly

The foundation of Delaware’s democracy is its General Assembly. A body that has governed both the colony and state of Delaware for over three hundred years, it has been the voice of the people in our government and has affected almost every aspect of our lives. Dr. Carol Hoffecker’s “Democracy in Delaware” discusses the role the General Assembly has played in our long history and how Delaware’s government has grown and changed over time.

Democracy in Delaware: The Story of the First State’s General Assembly – by Dr. Carol E. Hoffecker

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

