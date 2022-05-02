Submit Release
Sen. Anthony Williams Addresses Voter Fraud in Letter to Colleagues

Senator Anthony H. Williams

April 29, 2022 – Today, Senator Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware) wrote the following letter to his Senate colleagues regarding voter fraud. In the letter, Sen. Williams states, “…there are attempts at voter fraud, that those incidents appear to be few, and most importantly, regardless of how egregious the attempt, the security checks work!”

The full letter is available below. 

Anthony Williams Voter Fraud Letter

