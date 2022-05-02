LunchDates Celebrates 40 years of Love
Boston matchmaking service remains relevant through the ages, helping thousands meet their matchBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LunchDates, Boston’s elite matchmaking service, will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this month. Since that time, their team of matchmakers has successfully introduced tens of thousands of professionals ranging from late 20’s to mid 60’s who are looking to engage in serious, long-term romantic relationships.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced LunchDates to modify their in-person dating model to help clients meet over Zoom, the company has thrived and expanded. Last year, the company posted its best year on record, as people were reassessing what was important to them and making their personal life a priority.
“People are upset that they’ve essentially lost a few years of their dating lives during the pandemic,” said Executive Matchmaker Jill Vandor. “Now they want to accelerate the process and make up for lost time,” she noted. “Although we did very well with our clients who agreed to do virtual dates, nothing can take the place of face-to-face interactions when it comes to dating.”
LunchDates offers a refreshing alternative to the highs and lows of online dating. The LD team of professional matchmakers focuses their attention on quality rather than quantity. In today’s digital dating world, the number one complaint is that there are far too many options, leading to meaningless exchanges that waste time and energy and leave people wondering “Is it me?
“When you work with one of our matchmakers, not only are you meeting with somebody that was personally vetted for you, but you discuss insightful post-date feedback and eliminate the guess work.” She continued “You can’t get that type of feedback and life coaching by swiping left or right.”
For more information on LunchDates or to find your perfect match, visit www.lunchdates.com
Tara Goodwin
Goodwin Consulting for LunchDates
+1 6176502644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other