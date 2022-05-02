GRNBi and Prismecs Strategic Partnership

GRNBi & Prismecs Prismecs GRNBi

LELYSTAD, FLEVOLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRNBi and its subsidiary GRN-Energy, a leading full-service solution provider to the global digital mining industry, and Prismecs LLC, a trusted partner for industrial clients with a focus on energy and full-scale service are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership.

The partnership brings together the leading minds in global digital mining and energy to offer a full suite of products and services. GRNBi and Prismecs will work together to identify andsource low-cost power project sites for digital mining purposes. These sites will be located in North America, the Middle East, and beyond. In addition, GRN-Energy and Prismecs’ combined clout will offer global digital miners access to world-class design, engineering, and manufacturing of crypto infrastructure including green power generation, cost-effective mining enclosures, and electrical solutions.

Frederik Vyncke, Director of GRNBi says “We are excited to work with the Prismecs team to source and provide energy locations to our global customer base. Prismecs team has a proven global track record and communicates and operates at the level clients require.

Junaid Ali, CEO of Prismecs explains “We are delighted to be working with the GRNBi team. Their combined experience, wisdom, and global reach are second to none. We are excited to offer the global crypto mining market leading-edge innovation and solutions. Together with GRNBi, our ideas, products, and project sites bring a unique mixture of economic performance and environmental stewardship to the crypto market.”

GRNBi core activities are creating, managing, and providing sustainable digital mining operations. With a focus on building global partnerships for sustainable development to improve quality of life, economic stability, and clean energy consumption.

Prismecs is leading specialty service provider for Oil & Gas and Power Generation industry. Prismecs has come to the fore to provide global crypto miners with a sustainable, renewable and inexpensive energy source. We present and supply renewable energy sources for extensive computation of digital mining. At Prismecs, we aim to promote green crypto mining to alleviate environmental contamination levels.

