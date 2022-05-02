St. Johnsbury Barracks : Domestic Assault, Violation of Condition of Release (x7), Driving Under the Influence (x2), Eluding Law Enforcement, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4002977

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5-1-22 @ 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Concord

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Condition of Release (x7), Driving Under the Influence (x2), Eluding Law Enforcement, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Sheldon Bunnell

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5-1-22 at approximately 1030 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a violation of condition of release at Cross Road in the Town of Concord, Vermont. Investigation revealed Bunnell violated his conditions of release and assaulted a partner. While conducting the investigation, State Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Bunnell was driving and observed Bunnell to under the influence of intoxicants before Bunnell unlawfully fled the stop in his vehicle. At approximately 1800 hours, Bunnell was apprehended at his residence driving his vehicle. Once again State Police observed Bunnell to be under the influence of intoxicants while driving. Bunnell was taken into custody and was held on 1,000.00 bail .

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-1-22 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC

BAIL: 1,000.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.