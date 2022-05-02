Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,165 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks : Domestic Assault, Violation of Condition of Release (x7), Driving Under the Influence (x2), Eluding Law Enforcement, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4002977

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper  David Hastings                         

STATION:     St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5-1-22 @ 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Concord

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Condition of Release (x7), Driving Under the Influence (x2), Eluding Law Enforcement, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:     Sheldon Bunnell                                          

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5-1-22 at approximately 1030 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a violation of condition of release at Cross Road in the Town of Concord, Vermont. Investigation revealed  Bunnell violated his conditions of release and assaulted a partner. While conducting the investigation, State Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Bunnell was driving and observed Bunnell to under the influence of intoxicants before Bunnell unlawfully fled the stop in his vehicle. At approximately 1800 hours, Bunnell was apprehended at his residence driving his vehicle.  Once again State Police observed Bunnell to be under the influence of intoxicants while driving.  Bunnell was taken into custody and was held on 1,000.00 bail .

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:    5-1-22 @ 1230 hours        

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC     

BAIL: 1,000.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks : Domestic Assault, Violation of Condition of Release (x7), Driving Under the Influence (x2), Eluding Law Enforcement, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.