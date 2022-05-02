Amir Ben-Yohanan Announces an Amazon "#1 New Release" Ranking for LURE Cologne
Amir Ben-Yohanan . . . .
Amir Ben-Yohanan is an accomplished marketing professional with a wealth of senior administrative experience.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amir Ben-Yohanan is an accomplished marketing professional with a wealth of senior administrative experience. As head of the influencer-based social media and digital talent management firm Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR), he recently announced that CMGR’s high-end men's cologne, LURE, now holds the prestigious Amazon "#1 New Release" badge.
An executive and entrepreneur who has a broad history of success in the communications and real estate sectors, Amir Ben-Yohanan presently focuses his professional efforts in the field of social media influence. In addition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR), he is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Board Chairman of the CMGR subsidiary West of Hudson Group. Both of these organizations have leveraged the power of social media and influencer-based marketing to generate significant sales figures and foster company growth.
Roughly a month after the product’s initial launch, Amir Ben-Yohanan is proud to note that Amazon has bestowed “#1 New Release" status on the high-end, pheromone-infused, men's cologne LURE. This honor comes hot on the heels of another prominent Amazon ranking for LURE. Within weeks of its release, the cologne hit Amazon’s highly competitive “Best Seller” list.
Fortified with highly alluring pheromones, LURE is specially formulated for men who want to attract the opposite sex. Although LURE’s pheromone mix is extremely powerful, the cologne has a subtly attractive scent that is pleasant to men and women alike.
CMGR has developed effective plans to sell LURE through a range of distribution platforms, analyzing demographics to target specific consumer audiences for the cologne using its proprietary software Magiclytics. Of course, social media and influencer-based marketing also play a prominent role in CMGR’s customer outreach initiatives for LURE.
"Social media is a great place to launch consumer goods brands," Amir Ben-Yohanan remarked. “In recent years, we've seen lots of companies launch successful, multi-million-dollar brands utilizing almost solely social media marketing strategies. Creators available to CMGR, such as our female creators on HoneyDrip.com, are perfect for this due to their high male following."
A testament to both the quality of the product and the marketing efforts behind it, LURE received Amazon's "#1 New Release" badge within the extremely large and highly competitive category of “Men's Cologne.” In fact, this category is packed with more than 27,000 different brand names.
Created and introduced by Amazon several years ago, the "#1 New Release" badge is designed to capture the attention of shoppers and lend credibility to a specific product on the Amazon platform. To obtain this badge, a product must dramatically stand out from its various competitors and significantly outpace them in terms of initial sales. Amazon presets the "#1 New Release" among other badges of distinction in order to help consumers make more well-informed decisions.
When asked about the early commercial success of LURE cologne, Amir Ben-Yohanan was cautiously but enthusiastically optimistic. “The speed at which LURE has moved up in the rankings is a promising sign," he said. "As we continue our marketing strategy and widen our distribution, LURE is positioned to become a major player in men's cologne."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other