Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Size to Worth USD 7,920.84 Million at a CAGR of 6.62% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Lightweight Aggregate Concretes market 2030 are Increasing demand from the construction industry are key factors of the during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market was valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7,920.84 Million by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.10 percent. Lightweight concrete is a mixture of lightweight coarse aggregate, and a portion or entire fine aggregates which may be lightweight than normal aggregates. The development and production of new types of artificial Lightweight aggregate made it possible to introduce lightweight aggregate concrete of high strength.

There is a notable gap in the infrastructure of emerging economies. However, the rising investments are leading to the development of new transport infrastructure for enhanced connectivity between the important economic areas of these countries, thereby assisting in bridging the gap. The extensive rise in demand for lightweight aggregate concrete by growing construction activities is likely to act as a driver for the market. The growing demand for residential and commercial constructions due to the rising population is expected to be the primary driver. Brittleness and slow mixing time and are restraining factors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements, along with the rising construction and infrastructural project activities are expected to provide new opportunities for the future growth of the lightweight aggregate concrete market.

As per the regional outlook, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain a significant market share, mainly from China, Japan, India and their construction market, which continues to grow. China is further expected to hold its position as the world’s largest construction market over the forecast period and is expected to account for a significant share of all new global construction between now and 2020. In the fiscal year 2015-2016, the Indian government nearly doubled its expenditure for the construction of roads and bridges. Foreign investments and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in road pavement applications are significant trends being observed in the economies of the Asia Pacific region, and these trends are further presumed to drive the market in the coming years. Consequently, the sensitivity to water content, brittleness and longer mixing time for Lightweight Aggregate Concrete may hamper the market growth.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Cimentos de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. (CIMPOR), Cemex, LafargeHolcim Ltd, CRH plc, Italcementi, China Resources Cement, Votorantim, U.S. Concrete, Inc., Buzzi Unicem, and HeidelbergCement Group among others

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2018, natural materials segment is the leading segment of the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The sintered fly ash by-product material segment has shown the highest growth trend in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

The low density concrete segment of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to features such as low unit weight and high heat insulation values

The civil construction application segment is the highest and fastest-growing segment, registering a significant CAGR followed by the infrastructure segment which held the second position in the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The region is led by India, China, Japan and South Korea, which are projected to drive the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market

Both Europe followed by Latin America regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years

Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2019–2030)

Natural Materials

Volcanic Ciders

Shales

Slates

Pumice

Others

By-Products

Sintered Fly Ash

Iron Blast Furnace Slag

Others

Air Dry Unit Weight (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2019–2030)

Low Density Concrete

Moderate Strength Concrete

Structural Concrete

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2019–2030)

Civil Construction

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Bungalows

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Roads

Bridges

Museums

Multiplexes

Shopping Malls

Car Parking

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

